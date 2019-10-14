GTA 6 release date boost: More proof that Grand Theft Auto sequel is coming soon

Grand Theft Auto fans are counting down to the official GTA 6 reveal by Rockstar.

And it looks like the GTA 6 release date could be closer than expected, as Rockstar enlists the help of a local studio.

According to a series of new job ads, Scottish studio Ruffian Games has teamed up with Rockstar to work on “unspecified titles”.

The studio has vacancies for everything from Senior Engineer and UI Engineer, to Graphics Engineer and Gameplay Script Engineer.

Candidates should also have “generalised experience in multiplayer action games developed for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and future platforms”.

Based on the description, it sounds like Ruffian will be helping out on the multiplayer side of things, presumably for GTA 6 Online.

The ad also hints at cross-generation support, meaning that the next GTA should be available on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as PS5 and Xbox Scarlett.

Ruffian’s work on open-world games such as Crackdown 2 also bodes well for any potential GTA sequel.