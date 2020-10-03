Home Celebrity Jamie Lynn Spears Proves She Can Dance Like Sister Britney In New...
Celebrity

Jamie Lynn Spears Proves She Can Dance Like Sister Britney In New Bathroom Video

0

Emily Selleck

There’s more than one Spears sister who can dance! Jamie Lynn Spears has shared a new clip of herself dancing like her big sis, while giving her daughter a bath.

Jamie Lynn Spears can dance! The 29-year-old took to Instagram on October 2 to share a new video of herself dancing — much like her big sister Britney Spears. In the carousel post, Jamie rocked a one-shouldered black crop top, high waisted black pants, white sneakers, and a black protective face mask. She included a series of mirror selfies in the post, which showed the blonde beauty posing and flaunting her taut abs.

“bubble baths + dance party’s = success,” she captioned the clip, in which she panned her camera from her daughter taking a bath, to herself have a boogie in the mirror. Jamie Lynn wore her mask underneath her nose in order to show some of her face, and addressed it in her caption. “Already got comments about my mask. I know how to wear a mask. clearly, I’m in the privacy of the bedroom/bathroom of the place I’m staying, so my mask was not fully on.geezzzusss.”

Fans jumped into the comments section to talk about about how fantastic she looked, with one follower writing, “Omg I love your outfit,” while singer Jessie James Decker commented, “This is how we roll too.” The former Zoey 101 star has been in the spotlight this year amid her sister’s conservatorship battle, and opened up about Britney’s mental health status in July.

jamie lynn
Jamie Lynn Spears has shown off her dance moms like her big sis. Image: AP

“If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same,” Jamie Lynn wrote, adding, “You have no right to assume anything about my sister. And I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters. She’s a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is obvious.”

Source:Celebrity News

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow the Coronavirus Got to Donald Trump
Next articleHow to Bring Your Dog on Any Fall Adventure—From Hiking to a Hotel Stay

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Big Brother's David Is Confused About Why Memphis 'Just Doesn't Like' Him

Newslanes - 0
Sharon Tharp No regrets. David Alexander admits he “panicked” a bit when he took the $ 10,000 prize in the Veto competition, which was...
Read more
Celebrity

YouTube Star David Dobrik & Model Charlotte D’Alessio Spark Romance Speculation With Sexy New Ad

Newslanes - 0
Jade Boren David Dobrik got very intimate with Charlotte D’Alessio for his new perfume ad, and the 22-year-old model even teased that they now have...
Read more
Celebrity

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame smashed by man dressed as the Incredible Hulk

Newslanes - 0
View photosJohnny Grant (honorary Mayor of Hollywood) and Leron Gubler (President/CEO, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce) at the star ceremony honoring Donald Trump on the...
Read more
Celebrity

Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Reveals She’s Still A Virgin At Age 27 & Proud Of It — Watch

Newslanes - 0
bshilliday Singer Ally Brooke a virgin who is proudly saving herself for marriage. The Fifth Harmony member says that at age 27, she’s never felt...
Read more
Celebrity

90 Day Fiance’s Larissa Used GPS Tracker on Colt’s Phone to Catch Him Lying

Newslanes - 0
Erin Crabtree Nowhere to hide? Larissa Dos Santos Lima admitted to keeping tabs on ex-husband Colt Johnson during their marriage in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek...
Read more
Celebrity

Cookie Monsta dead: Dubstep DJ dies aged 31 as his ‘devastated’ record label pays tribute

Newslanes - 0
Cookie Monsta dies aged 31 (Image: INSTAGRAM•COOKIEMONSTA)Dubstep DJ Cookie Monsta has died at the age of 31. The star’s record label Circus Records informed...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

How to Bring Your Dog on Any Fall Adventure—From Hiking to a Hotel Stay

Lifestyle Newslanes - 0
By Sal Vaglica Oct. 2, 2020 1:59 pm ETRUFF AND READY For weekend warriors who don’t want to leave their dogs behind, brands have stepped...
Read more

Jamie Lynn Spears Proves She Can Dance Like Sister Britney In New Bathroom Video

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck There’s more than one Spears sister who can dance! Jamie Lynn Spears has shared a new clip of herself dancing like her big...
Read more

How the Coronavirus Got to Donald Trump

Science Newslanes - 0
Megan Molteni, Adam Rogers So it was no surprise to epidemiologists like Smith that this strategy failed. “We can’t test our way out of this....
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: