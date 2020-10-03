Jamie Lynn Spears Proves She Can Dance Like Sister Britney In New Bathroom Video

Emily Selleck

There’s more than one Spears sister who can dance! Jamie Lynn Spears has shared a new clip of herself dancing like her big sis, while giving her daughter a bath.

Jamie Lynn Spears can dance! The 29-year-old took to Instagram on October 2 to share a new video of herself dancing — much like her big sister Britney Spears. In the carousel post, Jamie rocked a one-shouldered black crop top, high waisted black pants, white sneakers, and a black protective face mask. She included a series of mirror selfies in the post, which showed the blonde beauty posing and flaunting her taut abs.

“bubble baths + dance party’s = success,” she captioned the clip, in which she panned her camera from her daughter taking a bath, to herself have a boogie in the mirror. Jamie Lynn wore her mask underneath her nose in order to show some of her face, and addressed it in her caption. “Already got comments about my mask. I know how to wear a mask. clearly, I’m in the privacy of the bedroom/bathroom of the place I’m staying, so my mask was not fully on.geezzzusss.”

Fans jumped into the comments section to talk about about how fantastic she looked, with one follower writing, “Omg I love your outfit,” while singer Jessie James Decker commented, “This is how we roll too.” The former Zoey 101 star has been in the spotlight this year amid her sister’s conservatorship battle, and opened up about Britney’s mental health status in July.

“If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same,” Jamie Lynn wrote, adding, “You have no right to assume anything about my sister. And I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters. She’s a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is obvious.”

Source:Celebrity News

Like this: Like Loading...