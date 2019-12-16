Lord Alan Sugar offers ‘commiserations’ to Susanna Reid after Piers Morgan’s huge GMB news

A source told the publication: “It’s atrocious how much bosses are forking out just to get Dan to work. They could hire a reporter for that money alone.

“It also begs the question – if they are paying that for just one staff member’s travel on a daily basis, how much are they paying for the rest of them?”

A BBC source reportedly added to The Sun that Dan does drive himself to work on occasions.

It’s been reported Dan’s journey is within the BBC company rules of a 40-mile limit for taxi travel but it has also been alleged his return journey is not covered, according to insiders.

Express.co.uk contacted Dan and BBC Breakfast representatives, with the latter refusing to comment.

In the BBC salary list released this year, it was revealed Dan earned between £280,000-£284,999 during the tax year 2018/2019.

