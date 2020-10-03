Michael Moore says 'serial liar' Trump made up Covid-19 to win election

Film-maker Michael Moore has accused Donald Trump of lying about his Covid diagnosis – claiming it is a plot to win the US election.

He claimed he was trying to secure a “sympathy vote” after trailing rival Joe Biden in the polls.

Moore, 66, took to Twitter to air his views, labelling Trump “a fearless and professional liar. A serial liar. A factually proven liar”.

The president was said to be “doing very well” in hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus, his doctor said. But other sources have claimed he is in a “critical” condition with his vital signs being “very concerning”.

That message was different from the optimistic one the president’s medical team delivered on the steps of Walter Reed Medical Center, where Trump was admitted on Friday night.

Trump is expected to stay in hospital for at least the next five days and is in “exceptionally good spirits”, his medical team told reporters last night.

The president’s doctor said he has not received oxygen despite “struggling to breathe”.

He caused shockwaves across the world after he was flown to the private military hospital.

Doctors said he was receiving top end care not yet available to the general public while in the unit –including an experimental cocktail of drugs.

He received an infusion of US drugmaker Regeneron’s experimental coronavirus antibody drug, which is claimed to halve the

symptoms in a week.

Dr Sean Conley, Trump’s doctor, said yesterday: “Donald Trump is walking around. He is in good spirits. At the moment there is no cause for concern.”

Following his diagnosis, a number of close aides have also been confirmed to have caught the virus including First Lady Melania.

She is said to be “doing well and convalescing from home.”

Aides, three senators and three White House reporters have also tested positive.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un said he “sincerely hopes” Trump “quickly recovers”.

And Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among other leaders who sent notes of support.

