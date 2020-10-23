Notice this happen to one side of your face when smiling? You could be having a stroke

By

While anyone can have a stroke, the risk factors are largely modifiable, such as improving your diet and increasing your activity levels.

As the Stroke Association (SA) explains, eating a healthy, balanced diet can help to lower your risk of things like high blood pressure and diabetes – precursors to having a stroke.

‘Even making small changes to your eating habits can make a difference to your overall health, particularly if you have been told that you are at risk of having a stroke or TIA,” says the SA.

A transient ischaemic attack (TIA) or “mini stroke” – it produces the symptoms but doesn’t last as long as a stroke.