Home Gaming Rocket League update: PS4 and Xbox patch notes before Haunted Halloween event
Gaming

Rocket League update: PS4 and Xbox patch notes before Haunted Halloween event

0

By

Patch notes have been released today confirming all the big Rocket League update news for October 2020.

The new release can be downloaded today and will be followed by the launch of the game’s next big event.

This year’s event is a little different as it will feature the Ghostbusters and all the cosmetics you’d expect across PS4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Just like the previous Llama-Rama, completing each Challenge will unlock a specific Haunted Hallows-themed item.

This will include things like the Ghostbusters Wheels, Slimer Topper, Mood Slime Boost, as well as the entire Ghostbusters set.

This year’s Rocket League Haunted Hallows also includes two Limited Time Modes: Haunted Heatseeker and Spike Rush.

As confirmed by developers Psyonix, Haunted Heatseeker is Heatseeker but in the spooky new Haunted Urban Arena, while Spike Rush will take place on night map variants.

A message from Psyonix adds: “If you’re looking for even more frightening items for your car, be sure to check out the Item Shop all month long.

- Advertisement -

“You’ll find items from Ghostbusters and previous Haunted Hallows events like Stay Puft and Reaper Goal Explosions, and even the iconic Ecto-1!

“This is the first licensed car making its way back to the Item Shop, and we’re looking into bringing previous licensed cars back too.”

Psyonix has confirmed that Rocket League Haunted Hallows will kick off on Tuesday, October 20, at 9 a.m. PDT (4 p.m. UTC).

For gamers in the UK, this will mean things kicking off at around 5pm BST, and running until November 3.

Haunted Heatseeker goes live at the same time as the event, while Spike Rush begins October 26 and lasts until the end of the event.

For more news on what has changed tonight with this week’s Rocket League update, you can find the full list below:

ROCKET LEAGUE PATCH NOTES

Blueprints

  • Season 1 Series Blueprints are now available as drops after online matches

CHANGES AND UPDATES

- Advertisement -

Tournaments

  • Changed behaviour of the Leave Tournament button
  • Once a teammate votes to leave during a match, the ‘Leave Tournament’ button will turn red
  • At the end of a match, the Leave Tournament button will not be usable until you reach the post-match screen. Disabling the button during the podium, progression, and drop screens will ensure you do not leave the tournament early enough to receive a temporary Tournament Ban
  • Removed time limit on Tournament Finals Series.
- Advertisement -
Previous articlePower Book II: Tariq St. Patrick star teases show's return: 'It's all done'
Next articleJeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Haunting of Verdansk release time: What is new Call of Duty Zombies, Warzone Night Modes?

0
ByThere’s been plenty of events in the past, but it looks like the Haunting of Verdansk in Modern Warfare, and Warzone could be one...
Read more
Gaming

Sony looking into feedback on PS4's controversial new Party system

0
ByAdmin rights.Sony has said it's looking into feedback on its controversial PlayStation 4 Party changes.Hey folks - just wanted to let you know that we?re...
Read more
Gaming

LeTsHe switches to exponential controller settings

0
Byjames_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) The Team Atlantis star decided to try out exponential after watching NA West piece control phenom Reet. Many controller Fortnite players were left...
Read more
Gaming

Crucial Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay detail proves why game is so much more than a GTA clone

0
ByCyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt has revealed some exciting new gameplay details ahead of launch. Proof that Cyberpunk 2077 is much more than a futuristic...
Read more
Gaming

This FIFA 21 bug sets a high bar for video game glitches

0
ByIt's a keeper.I've a soft spot for FIFA bugs. As players clash within the game's physics system, things sometimes go wrong. The ball flies off...
Read more
Gaming

Must-watch PS4 video is packed full of memories – how many games have you played?

0
BySony has just released an emotional retrospective of the PlayStation 4 and its defining games. Posted on the official PlayStation Twitter channel, the new PS4...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Olivia Culpo Rocks A Sexy Bikini to Lounge By The Pool: Plus 4 More Of Her Hottest Swimsuit Pics

Celebrity 0
ByErin Silvia Olivia Culpo shared some incredibly gorgeous photos of herself posing in a flattering black bikini while hanging out with her adorable pooch. Check...
Read more

Archaeology news: Researchers unearth ancient tablet dating back to Alexander the Great

Science 0
ByHassan Ahmed, director of Duhok Museum, said: “An excavation team from Duhok Museum and Kurdistan Archaeology Organization in March found an antique tablet in...
Read more

Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Entertainment 0
ByACADEMY-award winner Jeff Bridges, known for his role in the 1998 film The Big Lebowski, has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the actor announced on...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: