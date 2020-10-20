Rocket League update: PS4 and Xbox patch notes before Haunted Halloween event

By

Patch notes have been released today confirming all the big Rocket League update news for October 2020.

The new release can be downloaded today and will be followed by the launch of the game’s next big event.

This year’s event is a little different as it will feature the Ghostbusters and all the cosmetics you’d expect across PS4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Just like the previous Llama-Rama, completing each Challenge will unlock a specific Haunted Hallows-themed item.

This will include things like the Ghostbusters Wheels, Slimer Topper, Mood Slime Boost, as well as the entire Ghostbusters set.

This year’s Rocket League Haunted Hallows also includes two Limited Time Modes: Haunted Heatseeker and Spike Rush.