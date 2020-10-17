Home Health The 3p a day supplements to avoid high blood pressure - 'most...
The 3p a day supplements to avoid high blood pressure – 'most effective natural remedy'

Hypertension puts extra stress on blood vessels and vital organs.

Eating an unhealthy diet or not doing enough regular exercise could be raising your chances of high blood pressure.

But you could lower your chances of developing the condition by taking supplements, scientists have claimed.

One of the most effective remedies for hypertension is calcium supplements, it’s believed.

“Calcium is one of the most effective natural remedies for high blood pressure,” said Dr Brewer, on her website MyLowerBloodPressure.com.

While around 99 percent of absorbed calcium goes straight to your bones, the other one percent plays a vital role in regulating blood pressure, blood clotting, muscle contraction, nerve impulses and energy production.

“Good calcium intakes promote the excretion of excess sodium via the kidneys, and regulate the dilation and contraction of blood vessels.

“In fact, many drugs used in the treatment of high blood pressure, such as calcium channel blockers work via their effects on the flow of calcium in and out of cells.”

