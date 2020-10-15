Tips on Bird Feeders

Timing Is Everything

First: It’s important to understand that a seed- or suet-filled feeder provides supplementary food, and is not a substitute for the best all-season feeding plan — creating a landscape that supports birds.

Many people offer that supplement year-round, but there are crucial exceptions. In areas where black bear are resident, feeders are best stored during the bears’ active season. I feed when the coast is likely to be clear, from around Thanksgiving to sometime in March, with a risk on either cusp of bent poles and destroyed feeders.

“I think bears are sort of forcing the pendulum, at least in the Northeast and other places where present, to swing back toward what makes sense,” Ms. Zickefoose said. “Which is to feed the birds when they actually might need it — in the harshest months.”

She is shifting away from summer feeding, too. Not because of bears, which aren’t present in her area, but because the risk of transmitting infections like salmonella increases when large groups of birds congregate around feeders. On her mind lately is a bacterium that causes what is referred to as house finch eye disease, which in 1994 jumped from poultry to house finches, and lately has jumped to other wild birds.

“It’s really time for us to take a look at whether we’re actually helping the birds or not,” Ms. Zickefoose said.

If you see birds with disease, take down your feeders and wash them with a dilute bleach solution (one part bleach to nine parts water). Keep them down a week or more to encourage birds to disperse. Many experts recommend such cleaning monthly, whether disease is observed or not.