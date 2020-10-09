Home Tech TrueDialog Integrates Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram to Help Businesses Create...
TrueDialog Integrates Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram to Help Businesses Create a Unified Communication Experience

Customers often prefer chat to schedule appointments, check their order status, or receive special offers. They’re already spending time on social messaging apps, meaning your business should, too.

    AUSTIN, TX, October 09, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/TrueDialog, the leading enterprise SMS text messaging solution, announces new social messaging app integrations including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram.

By unifying these channels, TrueDialog enables businesses to communicate at scale while remaining attentive to the individual customer. Enterprises can easily send thousands of notifications, reminders, or promotions at once with the ability to answer customer questions, address issues, and provide instant, personalized customer service.

“Our goal is to help businesses enhance their customer experience through more effective communication,” said TrueDialog CEO John Wright. “Customers often prefer chat to schedule appointments, check their order status, or receive special offers. They’re already spending time on social messaging apps, meaning your business should, too.”

When customers respond to a social message or SMS, employees have a centralized place to house conversations. Each team member has better visibility into what’s already been communicated and by whom. No more clunky, frustrating interactions — instead, everyone can maintain the context of the conversation while routing issues to the correct agent.

TrueDialog also gives businesses control over how messages are delivered. or example, given that WhatsApp charges per-message fees and Facebook Messenger doesn’t, a user might set up a campaign to prioritize Facebook Messenger over WhatsApp. The ability to order communication channels according to business requirements saves time, hassle, and money.

Importantly, TrueDialog has built its applications directly within each social messaging channel’s development environment. Native integrations ensure better compatibility, performance, and security than integrations that rely on behind-the-scenes tools such as Twilio, Zapier, or Boomi that essentially act as middlemen.

Because each inbound and outbound request counts as a transaction, the total cost of ownership using these tools quickly adds up. Each request also becomes another potential point of failure. By eliminating that intermediary step and interacting directly with each platform’s software, TrueDialog helps minimize vulnerabilities and delays.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, TrueDialog is the preferred SMS solution for enterprise businesses and higher education. TrueDialog’s cloud-based software and API make it simple to send mass text messages, communicate with employees, alert students and parents, and provide multi-user, team-based customer support at scale. Whether one-to-one or one-to-millions, TrueDialog is the ideal SMS provider for businesses serious about scalability, security, and compliance.

