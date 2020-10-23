Home US Trump's sideshow fizzles out
US

Trump's sideshow fizzles out

0

By

Ryan Lizza

Trump worked overtime to do that again on Thursday, but it did not go particularly well, before or during the debate. His campaign organized a press conference earlier Thursday at which Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s former business partner in a failed Chinese investment venture, stood awkwardly in a tight-fitting suit and tie and alleged that Joe Biden knew details about the enterprise.

Bobulinski took a page from Trump and his associates: At a press conference, the president once displayed piles of manila folders filled with papers he said included corporate documents proving he had relinquished control of his companies to his children, but he refused to allow reporters to inspect them. In a recent video, Rudy Giuliani sat at a desk strewn with folders that he asserted contained damning evidence about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Bobulinski did something similar: He showed reporters three old cell phones with purportedly incriminating information that he claimed he would hand over to the authorities, but he didn’t let reporters access them.

His next stop was the Nashville debate hall, where he was an invited guest of the president of the United States. This was all announced with great fanfare by the Trump campaign and accompanied by breathless coverage on Fox News and in The New York Post, the only two large news outlets to run with the story.

But so far the Bobulinski allegations seem like bubkes. At 10:47, minutes after the debate ended, the Wall Street Journal, part of the same media empire as Fox News and the Post, reported, “Text messages and emails related to the venture that were provided to the Journal by Mr. Bobulinski, mainly from the spring and summer of 2017, don’t show either Hunter Biden or James Biden” — the former vice president’s brother — “discussing a role for Joe Biden in the venture.”

- Advertisement -

Even if Bobulinski is telling the truth, that Joe Biden knew about the China enterprise, it’s not clear what the scandal is — he was a private citizen at the time and not yet running for president. Trump has elevated an unsubstantiated assertion that Biden had knowledge about his son’s legal and failed business venture to a “crime” for which he “should be in jail.” To put in context how absurd this allegation is, one of the first things George W. Bush did after he left the White House was deliver a paid speech in China. Somehow he remains at large.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has made this kind of political miscalculation this year. Before people like Giuliani convinced him that attacking Hunter was the key to a comeback, he was obsessed with defining Biden as a mentally impaired septuagenarian who was so “gonzo” he had to hand control over to the far left. At the first debate this caricature was easily defused by Biden simply standing there and speaking relatively cogently.

In Nashville, it lost more of its effectiveness when Biden repeatedly pointed out that he had defeated Bernie Sanders and other more left-wing candidates in the Democratic primaries, distancing himself without any qualms from the people Trump alleges he’s taking orders from.

Similarly, the Hunter bombshell has so far been defused because Trump’s exaggerations and over-the-top allegations bear no resemblance to the available facts.

The candidates spent little time on the issue and instead had what in 2020 passes for a substantive debate. Trump was polite and disciplined and sometimes even seemed in command of the issues as they sparred over the pandemic, energy policy, race, and health care. He was a version of the candidate who more than held his own against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

He pressed Biden aggressively on his responsibility for the mass incarceration of African Americans as a result of the 1994 crime bill. He scored a few points pushing Biden to seemingly acknowledge he wanted to phase out U.S. oil production. (“Would you close down the oil industry?” Trump asked. Biden responded, “I would transition the oil industry, yes.”) And on immigration policy, he forced Biden to defend the Obama-Biden administration’s spotty record on family separation.

It makes you wonder what Trump could have accomplished this year against Biden if he had focused on what’s front and center to voters and didn’t get so distracted and preoccupied by the sideshow.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAdele's staggering 7st weight loss sparks frenzy as she's seen in tight velvet in SNL clip
Next articleFantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Week 7 lineup advice, matchups, DFS picks

RELATED ARTICLES

US

Presidential debate: Decoding Trump and Biden's body language

0
By Related
Read more
US

This Was a Pretty Good Debate. Who Cares?

0
By John F. Harris President Donald Trump, according to the advance line, needed above all not to present as a loudmouth boor as he did at...
Read more
US

The Countdown: Ariana Grande and early voting for astronauts

0
By Related Topics US election 2020 There are 11 days left and as candidates fly all over the country, they can watch the video to Ariana Grande's...
Read more
US

'Warning flare': New swing-state data shows massive Democratic early-vote lead

0
By Marc Caputo and Zach Montellaro “It’s a warning flare,” said veteran Republican strategist Scott Reed. “Some Republicans are stuck in a model that we always run...
Read more
US

What global elections have taught Silicon Valley about misinformation

0
By Steven Overly The New York Post incident elicited partisan howling last week, which led the companies to rethink how they handle content tied to hacked...
Read more
US

Kristen Welker: Presidential debate moderator was 'clear winner' on social media

0
By Related Topics
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes successful heart surgery: 'I feel fantastic'

Celebrity 0
By Arnold Schwarzenegger is on the mend after another heart surgery. On Friday, Schwarzenegger revealed on Twitter that he has “a new aortic valve” and thanked...
Read more

G-Eazy Licks Ashley Benson’s Face As They Enjoy A Date Night In LA — See Pics

Celebrity 0
By Jason Brow The love between Ashely Benson and G-Eazy tastes sweet. At least, here’s hoping it does, because the rapper was spotted giving her lips...
Read more

15-minute coronavirus antigen tests to be shipped from China to the UK

Health 0
By Unlike the conventional PCR tests – which cost at least £45 each – this means that no lab is required and they can be...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack. And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale. The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress