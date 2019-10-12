Typhoon Hagibis LIVE tracker: Storm approaching Japan – Could be as deadly as 1958 cyclone

Typhoon Hagibis is inching toward Japan and its busy capital Tokyo. The gigantic storm is expected to make landfall on Saturday as the country braces for life-threatening conditions. The large and violent monster storm is moving north-northwest at 15mph, packings winds of 157mph as of 9am on Friday morning.

23:17 update: Bullet remains and Disneyland are closed

East Japan Railway will suspend regular train services in the capital.

The services will resume Sunday afternoon, but delays could be possible depending on the storm’s damage.

Tokyo’s Disneyland will also be closed on Saturday.

10.03pm update: Formula 1 has cancelled all activities on Japanese Grand Prix

Formula 1 has cancelled all events on Saturday as the typhoon nears.

The qualifying and race on Sunday are still scheduled to take place.

Valtteri Bottas led Lewis Hamilton to a Mercedes one-two in second practice and those results could decide the grid if conditions are too difficult to hold qualifying on Sunday morning.

9.21pm update: Typhoon Hagibis has taken aim at Japan

Typhoon Hagibis is expected to bring record-breaking rain and winds to the Tokai and Kanto regions, including Tokyo according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency added that the storm is packing winds of 101mph (162kmh) near the centre and has gusts of 145mph (234kmh).

8.19pm update: Expert speaks out about how climate change is an issue for sport

Climate change expert Piers Forster says sport has to make changes or risk more shambolic events.

7.02pm update: Japan Meteorological Agency update

As of 2am JST (6pm BST) the storm was located near latitude 30.6 longitude 137.0 and was moving northwards at 11.5mph.

The storm has wind speeds of 104mph near the centre and 150mph wind gusts.