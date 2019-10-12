Typhoon Hagibis LIVE tracker: Storm approaching Japan – Could be as deadly as 1958 cyclone

Typhoon Hagibis is inching toward Japan and its busy capital Tokyo. The gigantic storm is expected to make landfall on Saturday as the country braces for life-threatening conditions. The large and violent monster storm is moving north-northwest at 15mph, packings winds of 157mph as of 9am on Friday morning.
- Typhoon Hagibis has been categorised as one of the strongest storms of the year.
- The storm is now closing in on Japan and is expected to hit wide areas of the nation this weekend.
- Wide areas across eastern, western and northern Japan will be affected by strong winds as well as torrential and sustained heavy rain that bring the risk of floods and landslide.
- Storm surges are expected across the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday and Sunday.
- More than 1,600 flights have been cancelled and train operators warned of major disruptions.
- Formula 1 has cancelled all activities at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday as Typhoon Hagibis approaches.
- Typhoon Hagibis has forced two Rugby World Cup matches to be cancelled.
- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe requested his Cabinet to take all measures to prepare for Typhoon Hagibis.
23:17 update: Bullet remains and Disneyland are closed
East Japan Railway will suspend regular train services in the capital.
The services will resume Sunday afternoon, but delays could be possible depending on the storm’s damage.
Tokyo’s Disneyland will also be closed on Saturday.
10.03pm update: Formula 1 has cancelled all activities on Japanese Grand Prix
Formula 1 has cancelled all events on Saturday as the typhoon nears.
The qualifying and race on Sunday are still scheduled to take place.
Valtteri Bottas led Lewis Hamilton to a Mercedes one-two in second practice and those results could decide the grid if conditions are too difficult to hold qualifying on Sunday morning.
9.21pm update: Typhoon Hagibis has taken aim at Japan
Typhoon Hagibis is expected to bring record-breaking rain and winds to the Tokai and Kanto regions, including Tokyo according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The agency added that the storm is packing winds of 101mph (162kmh) near the centre and has gusts of 145mph (234kmh).
8.19pm update: Expert speaks out about how climate change is an issue for sport
Climate change expert Piers Forster says sport has to make changes or risk more shambolic events.
7.02pm update: Japan Meteorological Agency update
As of 2am JST (6pm BST) the storm was located near latitude 30.6 longitude 137.0 and was moving northwards at 11.5mph.
The storm has wind speeds of 104mph near the centre and 150mph wind gusts.
5.34pm update: Residents across Japan are preparing for the storm to hit
Residents are preparing for the storm to hit, using tape and sandbags to protect their homes.
Many people hae also boarded up their windows in order to protect them.
4.21pm update: Foreign ministries issue warning for travel to Japan
Several foreign ministries have issued travel warnings for their countries nationals.
Now Japanese authorities have also announced that travellrs should check the following web pages before travelling:
2.51pm update: Massive Typhoon Hagibis bears down on central Japan
Hagibis will likely make landfall in central or eastern Honshu over the weekend.
Railways and supermarkets have announced plans to suspend or minimize operations for much of Saturday.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Hagibis was projected to hit either the Tokai region or the Kanto region on Saturday evening or later.
It will then grind its way north through Tohoku.
2.17pm update: Emergency warnings ‘likely’ on Friday
Japan’s Meteorological Agency official Yasushi Kajihara said it may issue an emergency warning on Friday.
This because Hagibis is likely to bring strong winds and high waves, as well as record heavy rainfall over wide areas.
Mr Kajihara called on people to evacuate as quickly as possible to protect their lives.
He said violent winds and rough seas are expected in wide areas, mainly in eastern Japan, from Saturday through Sunday.
1.15pm update: Record rainfall could lead to more deaths than Typhoon Kanogawa in 1958
Japan’s Meteorological Agency official Yasushi Kajihara said winds could reach record speeds in some places this weekend.
He also added Hagibis could bring rainfall on the same level as the “Kanogawa Typhoon” of 1958.
Kanogawa left more than 1,200 people dead or missing in Shizuoka and the Kanto region.
Mr Kajihara also warned the entire nation to be on the alert for violent winds, high waves, flooding in low-lying areas, swollen rivers and storm surges.