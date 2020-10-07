Virgin Media confirms millions of users will get ultimate broadband sooner than they think

Virgin Media is so confident about the progress it has made bringing supercharged 1Gbps fibre broadband to customers across the UK that it’s promising to add an extra one million premises before the end of next year, followed by a further 7 million in the near future. That claim should worry the likes of BT broadband, Sky and TalkTalk.

The extra 8 million new connections promised by Virgin Media will be in addition to the 15 million homes and business already getting access to 1Gbps broadband.

For those who don’t know, 1Gbps enables broadband customers to download a feature-length HD movie in under 50 seconds. As a comparison, the same movie would take more than 10 minutes to beam to your TV on the average 64Mbps UK broadband speed.

The announcement around this broadband boost came as Liberty Media (owner of Virgin) and Telefonica (owner of O2) pledged to create over 4,000 new jobs if regulators give the merger between the two firms the green light.

This venture was first announced back in May with the companies wanting to join forces in a bid to take on BT and other telecommunications companies. Along with next-generation broadband speeds to more households across the UK, Virgin Media and O2 have also committed to investing £10 billion in the UK over the next five years to accelerate the roll-out of 5G to cover more than 100 towns and cities by the end of 2021.

