Virgin Media v BT – New broadband deals revealed and here's how much you can save

If you are looking for ways to cut down your monthly broadband bills then now is a good time to get online and go shopping. Both BT and Virgin Media have launched price-busting post-Christmas deals with some saving over £130 off the usual cost.

There are numerous options available with each offering different speeds and benefits so there should be a deal to suit everyone.

So, if you are not locked into a current contract and want to slash your monthly internet bill then here are all the best bargains from Virgin and BT.

BEST VIRGIN MEDIA DEALS

Virgin has cut the price across its complete range of broadband and phone plans with prices starting from £27 per month for its M100 package and rising to £37 if you want the faster M350 speeds.

Here’s all the deal and how much they will save you

M100 Broadband (average speed 108Mbps) and phone

WAS £33 • NOW £27 – TOTAL SAVING – £72

GET THE DEAL HERE

M200 Broadband (average speed 213Mbps) and phone

WAS £38 • NOW £32 – TOTAL SAVING – £72

GET THE DEAL HER

M350 Broadband (average speed 362Mbps) and phone

WAS £43 • NOW £37 – TOTAL SAVING – £72

GET THE DEAL HER

All of these offers last for 12 months and require a £35 upfront fee to be paid.