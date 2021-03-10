Juventus chief issues statement on Cristiano Ronaldo future after embarrassing Porto exit

Yet this was arguably their worst elimination of the lot, as 10-man Porto soldiered on to record a memorable upset at the Allianz Stadium.
Porto had led 2-1 from the first-leg at the Estadio do Dragao and scored a vital first-half away goal through the brilliant Sergio Oliveira.
But Juve fought back through Federico Chiesa – who had also spared Juve blushes in Portugal – as the Italian struck twice to send the game to extra-time.
He said: “There’s still another year of contract [expiring in June 2022]. Cristiano’s contract renewal is not an immediate issue on the agenda, there’s time to talk about it”.
Andrea Pirlo’s future at the club was also plunged into doubt with the defeat.
His predecessor Maurizio Sarri was sacked after Juventus’ last 16 defeat to Lyon, despite winning Serie A last season.
“I’ve been called here at Juventus because it’s the beginning of a new project, looking at the future and for several years. I continue calmly with my work,” he said.
Juventus are currently 10 points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan but do have a game in hand over the Nerazzurri.
The teams are set to meet in Turin on May 16 but time is running out for Juventus to make up ground on Antonio Conte’s side, who are now running away with the Scudetto after overtaking rivals AC Milan at the summit.
