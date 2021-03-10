Juventus chief issues statement on Cristiano Ronaldo future after embarrassing Porto exit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus is “not an immediate issue” despite the club’s latest failings in the Champions League at the hands of Porto. The Old Lady were dumped out of the competition before the semi-finals for the third successive season since Ronaldo arrived, ultimately rendering the blockbuster £85million transfer a failure given that he was brought in to help Juve win the competition.

Juventus have seemingly regressed in the past few years, having lost to Ajax in the quarter-finals in 2018/19 before tasting defeat against Lyon in the last 16 less than a year ago. Yet this was arguably their worst elimination of the lot, as 10-man Porto soldiered on to record a memorable upset at the Allianz Stadium. Porto had led 2-1 from the first-leg at the Estadio do Dragao and scored a vital first-half away goal through the brilliant Sergio Oliveira. But Juve fought back through Federico Chiesa – who had also spared Juve blushes in Portugal – as the Italian struck twice to send the game to extra-time. EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United scouting Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba after tip-off

Speaking after the game, Juventus director Fabio Paratici told Sky Italia that Ronaldo’s future is not the priority at the club right now. He said: “There’s still another year of contract [expiring in June 2022]. Cristiano’s contract renewal is not an immediate issue on the agenda, there’s time to talk about it”. Andrea Pirlo’s future at the club was also plunged into doubt with the defeat. His predecessor Maurizio Sarri was sacked after Juventus’ last 16 defeat to Lyon, despite winning Serie A last season.