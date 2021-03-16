Pound euro exchange rate ‘in poor fashion’ while ‘backing away’ from 1.17 handle

The pound is currently trading at a rate of 1.1610 against the euro according to Bloomberg at the time of writing.

Michael Brown, currency expert at Caxton FX spoke with Express.co.uk to share his insight into the current exchange rate.

“Sterling started the week in fairly poor fashion against the common currency, backing away from resistance around the 1.17 handle, this morning trading closer to the 1.16 mark,” he said.

“The move appeared to have little in the way of fresh narratives around it, and likely owed to the fairly broad-based sterling weakness that was evident yesterday.

