Taylor Dee dead: Country music star dies at 33 after suffering injuries in car crash

Linda Wilson told a local CBS affiliate: “Taylor Dee was the real deal – a true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people.
“In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart. She will be missed tremendously.”
Taylor’s friends and family members are also said to have confirmed she was the victim of the car crash, which occurred while she was driving in her SUV late at night.
READ MORE… Alex Beresford calls out Nigel Farage on BLM claim amid Bristol riots
“I thought a lot of people would be able to relate to it, because I know I can!”
The star previously shared that artists including Christina Aguilera, Jewel, and Shania Twain had been huge inspirations for her musically.
Taylor began singing when she was young before deciding to pursue her talents as a career when she was in middle school.
0 Comments