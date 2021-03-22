NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Taylor Dee dead: Country music star dies at 33 after suffering injuries in car crash

Country music singer Taylor Dee has died aged 33. A Texas Country Music Association spokeswoman confirmed the sad news of the rising star’s death.
It has been revealed Taylor died last week after sustaining injuries from a car crash in Texas, which took place earlier this month.

Linda Wilson told a local CBS affiliate: “Taylor Dee was the real deal – a true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people.

“In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart. She will be missed tremendously.”

Taylor’s friends and family members are also said to have confirmed she was the victim of the car crash, which occurred while she was driving in her SUV late at night.

“I thought it would be a great song to come out with first to radio. 

“I thought a lot of people would be able to relate to it, because I know I can!”

The star previously shared that artists including Christina Aguilera, Jewel, and Shania Twain had been huge inspirations for her musically.

Taylor began singing when she was young before deciding to pursue her talents as a career when she was in middle school.

 

