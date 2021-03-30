NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

'Parabolic rise' coming: Gold & silver will take off again,

Business

‘Parabolic rise’ coming: Gold & silver will take off again, former financial analyst tells Keiser Report

Max Keiser interviews the author of ‘The coming collapse of the dollar’, John Rubino, about the relative weakness of gold in a time of endless money printing.

“Sector rotations happen,” says Rubino, adding that right now people aren’t rotating back into precious metals but that time will come. 

He explains: “There will come a time when people realize that precious metals are among the only cheap safe haven assets left and they’ll pour into it. And gold and silver will take off again, we’ll see that parabolic rise. We’ll be where the gold bugs have been hoping to be for a long time.”

The former financial analyst says that right now “gold and silver mining stocks are where you want to go if you want to beat capital gains.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section

RT

