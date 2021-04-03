Monty Don: Gardeners' World host exclaims 'it’s not good enough' as he revisits lawn row

Gardeners’ World host Monty Don has said one of the best things we can do for wildlife is to stop mowing lawns. The 65-year-old gardener said that not only did cutting the grass burn unnecessary fossil fuel, but it also destroys habitats for insects and small animals.

Sharing his views on the matter, Monty said that he wasn’t against having lawns per say, but disliked the obsessive need to control them.

He said the idea of having “stripy and neat” grass growing in the garden was harmful for animal conservation.

Monty encourages people to “get beyond that,” as letting nature take over was the “single most effective thing” they could do.

Making this small change, no matter how big a garden was, could make a real difference to the environment.

READ MORE: Eamonn Holmes talks battling ‘chronic pain’ in early hours post