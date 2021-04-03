Monty Don: Gardeners' World host exclaims 'it’s not good enough' as he revisits lawn row

Gardeners’ World host Monty Don has said one of the best things we can do for wildlife is to stop mowing lawns. The 65-year-old gardener said that not only did cutting the grass burn unnecessary fossil fuel, but it also destroys habitats for insects and small animals.
Sharing his views on the matter, Monty said that he wasn’t against having lawns per say, but disliked the obsessive need to control them.
He said the idea of having “stripy and neat” grass growing in the garden was harmful for animal conservation.
Monty encourages people to “get beyond that,” as letting nature take over was the “single most effective thing” they could do.
Making this small change, no matter how big a garden was, could make a real difference to the environment.
Monty stated in a new interview: “The obsession, which tends to be male, which is controlling rather than embracing, with making a lawn that is pure grass without any filthy and foreign invading plants in there, making sure it’s stripy and neat, and – phew! – just one aspect of life that’s under control.
“That just doesn’t cut the mustard.
“It’s just not good enough.
“We’ve all got to get beyond that,” he told Radio Times.
He said that letting grass grow long was easy to do and would encourage wildlife, such as small mammals, invertebrates and reptiles, to live in the area.
Monty regularly delights Gardeners’ World viewers with hints and tips to look after their outdoor spaces.
His own two acre garden, Longmeadow in Herefordshire, is separated into lots of smaller and more manageable gardens.
It features trees, shrubs, pretty pathways and a vegetable garden.
