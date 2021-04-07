Gladiator 2: Russell Crowe and Chris Hemsworth ‘sharing script ideas’ – Thor star Lucius?

Now according to Aussie outlet New Idea’s insider, Hemsworth wants to co-produce Gladiator 2 with the Oscar-winner.
The source allegedly close to the Thor star said: “Chris is in awe of Russell. He hangs off his every word and Russ has really taken him under his wing.”
They added that while filming Thor Love and Thunder, the actors have spent hours talking and sharing script ideas.
The source added: “She’s often joked they could easily pass off as father and son – and Russell thinks he could be the only man to credibly play his son in a Gladiator sequel.”
Of course, Maximus’ family were killed in the first movie, but maybe Hemsworth could play Lucilla’s son Lucius all grown up?
Such insider reports should be taken with a pinch of salt, but it’s certainly within the realms of possibility what with Gladiator 2 still in the works.
While the filmmaker is currently shooting House of Gucci with Lady Gaga, Al Pacino and Adam Driver for a November debut.
Nielsen continued: “It would obviously be amazing, and I know that a lot of people want to see more of that.
“And I think that all of us are just gonna have to look at that as a separate, different film, you know?”
“Tyranny versus freedom, and the willingness to do what needs to be done in order to free a people.
“And I don’t think that it would have been the same if it had just been a spectacle. It had to exist within a sphere of values.”
Of course, Crowe’s Maximus perished in Gladiator, but perhaps he could feature in de-aged flashbacks or a vision from the fields of Elysium?
