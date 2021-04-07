Gladiator 2: Russell Crowe and Chris Hemsworth ‘sharing script ideas’ – Thor star Lucius?

Chris Hemsworth has been in his native Australia shooting Thor Love and Thunder with director Taika Waititi and co-stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson. During a day off, they were spotted watching the South Sydney Rabbitohs play the Sydney Roosters at Rugby League. They were also joined by Gladiator star Russell Crowe, sporting a huge beard, who has been confirmed for a mystery role in Thor 4 too.

Additionally, Hemsworth has shared a photo of himself and his wife Elsa Pataky enjoying time on a boat with Crowe. Now according to Aussie outlet New Idea’s insider, Hemsworth wants to co-produce Gladiator 2 with the Oscar-winner. The source allegedly close to the Thor star said: “Chris is in awe of Russell. He hangs off his every word and Russ has really taken him under his wing.” They added that while filming Thor Love and Thunder, the actors have spent hours talking and sharing script ideas. READ MORE: Thor 4 Love & Thunder: Russell Crowe pictured with Chris Hemsworth

The insider claimed that Hemsworth’s wife Elsa planted the seed for her husband to play Maximus’ son. The source added: “She’s often joked they could easily pass off as father and son – and Russell thinks he could be the only man to credibly play his son in a Gladiator sequel.” Of course, Maximus’ family were killed in the first movie, but maybe Hemsworth could play Lucilla’s son Lucius all grown up? Such insider reports should be taken with a pinch of salt, but it’s certainly within the realms of possibility what with Gladiator 2 still in the works.

Scott, 83, has The Last Duel, reuniting Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, in post-production for release in October. While the filmmaker is currently shooting House of Gucci with Lady Gaga, Al Pacino and Adam Driver for a November debut. Nielsen continued: “It would obviously be amazing, and I know that a lot of people want to see more of that. “And I think that all of us are just gonna have to look at that as a separate, different film, you know?”