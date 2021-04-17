NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Family fights anti-trans bills at Texas Capitol: “I will walk through fire to see my child be happy”

Editor’s note: This audio story contains a statement that some listeners may consider to be graphic in nature.

Maya Stanton says she used to think God put her in the wrong body. Now the 10-year-old transgender girl is telling Texas lawmakers she believes it happened so she could educate them about “diversity, tolerance and how people can be different.”

Maya and her mother, Lisa, say the slate of anti-trans bills under consideration at the Capitol this session could force them to move out of state, including one measure that could deem Lisa a child abuser for affirming her daughter’s gender identity.

Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.

Start your day with a quick take on the latest Texas politics and policy news. Follow us on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Echo or RSS.

Alana Rocha, Todd Wiseman and Justin Dehn

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune: Main Feed

