Covid vaccine: More people suffer from side effects after second Pfzier jab in new data

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

King’s College London is behind the world’s largest ongoing study of Covid , including vaccine side effects. The latest research by the Covid Symptom Study provides details on what to expect from the second Pfizer jab. “After effects are more common the second time around,” the researchers confirmed. One in five people have reported that they experienced at wast “one systemic effect” after their second vaccine.

But I didn’t get any side effects…

If you don’t experience any side effects after the first or second Covid jab, “your immune system will still be learning to respond to the virus”.

Advertisements

Thus, not experiencing any side effects at all is nothing to be concerned about.

The research – led by British epidemiologist Tim Spector – highlighted that “you can still catch COVID-19 after being vaccinated”.

“We also still don’t know for sure whether people who have been vaccinated can still pass on the coronavirus, even if they themselves don’t get ill from it,” the research team noted.