Which seven players should be cut from England's Euro 2020 squad? Vote now

1 min

Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Jesse Lingard, Kalvin Phillips and James Ward-Prowse join Henderson and Bellingham as the seven midfielders.

Southgate has gone for ten forward options in the 33-man panel with skipper Harry Kane named after clinching the 2020/21 Premier League top scorer and top assister awards.

Kane will captain Southgate’s side this summer after his six goals at the 2018 World Cup secured the Three Lions first World Cup Golden Boot since Gary Lineker in 1986.

The Spurs hitman is called up alongside Sancho, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ollie Watkins, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

