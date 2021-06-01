UK Charts: Miitopia Falls To Ninth As PlayStation Discounts Cause A Chart Shake-Up

UK physical chart data is now in for the week ending 29th May, revealing that Miitopia has fallen to ninth spot in its second week on sale.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, the RPG’s physical sales fell by 45% week-on-week, leaving it a little shy of the chart’s top spots this time around. In total, four Switch exclusives made their way into the top ten, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons leading the pack.

On the whole, though, it was PlayStation’s turn to shine. Thanks to a number of discounts at retail, games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and The Last of Us: Part 2 saw much-improved sales this week.

Here’s a look at this week’s top ten all formats chart:

