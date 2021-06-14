Harris County Flood Control District executive director resigns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Harris County Flood Control District’s executive director is stepping down.

Russell Poppe sent his letter of resignation to the county board of commissioners last Friday. His last day is set for July 2.

“The growing expectations associated with these efforts have adversely affected the quality of my personal life to a point I can no longer sustain,” Poppe wrote.

While he is resigning, Poppe said he does not have any announcements about the next chapter in his career and is taking time to select the best opportunity for him and his family.

Poppe, who worked with the flood control district for over 15 years, took over as executive director back in 2016 after the previous director retired.

