On-duty APD officer involved in southeast Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin police are investigating a crash late Sunday night involving an on-duty officer in southeast Austin.

Just before midnight, an APD officer in a patrol unit collided with a white truck at South Pleasant Valley Road near Creek Bend Drive.

Video taken after the wreck shows the truck appeared to hit a trash can near a Cap Metro stop and parts of a fence nearby. The truck also had damage to its back end, and the patrol unit had damage on the front end. The airbag in the APD vehicle had also been deployed.

There were minor injuries reported and no one was taken to a hospital.

Author: Chrissy Mazzone

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin