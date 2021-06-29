Quantcast
Drivers eyesight has 'deteriorated to a dangerous level' with thousands at risk of injury

GEM Chief Executive Neil Worth has urged drivers to “prioritise safety” and book an eye test as soon as possible.

He said: “Poor eyesight is linked to more than 3,000 fatal and serious injury collisions every year.

“We are concerned that there are too many people driving whose eyesight has deteriorated to a dangerous level.

“The past year of Covid restrictions will have put many people off booking an eye test, but as things open up and the roads become busier, we urge everyone to prioritise safety and book a proper examination.

