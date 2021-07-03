England v Ukraine at Euro 2020 in numbers as Three Lions face quarter final in Rome

Zero

England are yet to concede in the tournament, having clocked up shut outs versus Germany, the Scots, the Croatians and Czechs.

Once

Ukraine have defeated England only once in their seven past meetings.

That came back in 2009, when they defeated the Three Lions 1-0.

1-1

The last meeting between the sides in 2012 finished one apiece, with Frank Lampard netting.

24th

Ukraine are ranked 24th in the world.

1/7

England are 1/7 to reach the semi final with 888sport, while Ukraine are 7/2.

20 million

England’s defeat of Germany 2-0 in the round of 16 saw 20 million fans tune into the BBC One coverage.

They witnessed Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane net the decisive goals.

1927

The Olympic Stadium in Rome dates back to 1927, with a capacity of 70,000 all seated.

105mm x 66m

The pitch size at the Olympic Stadium in Rome is 105m x 66m, according to Football Ground Guide.

The ground opened its doors in 1937 for Roma and Lazio.

12,916

Of course, the games are not running at full capacity. The Stadio Olimpico has held three Euro 2020 matches so far – with 12,916 the top capacity so far, for Italy’s 3-0 victory over Turkey on June 11, 2021.

Italy also overcame Switzerland 3-0 in Group A at the same venue, and defeated the Welsh 1-0 on June 20.

