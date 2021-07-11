This is why Victorians were obsessed with taking pictures of dead relatives

After 1860, it become more popular to pose the dead as if they were awake by propping them up on a chair and painting eyes onto the corpse’s eyelids.

The demand for post-mortem photography began to diminish as photography became cheaper and more commonplace, so families were more likely to have plenty of photographs of their loved one while they were alive.

Medical advancements also meant people were living longer and far fewer children died in infancy, which in turn made more people squeamish about death.

Additional reporting by Olivia Rose Fox.