Southwest Goes Live In Sabre

By Newslanes Media
Southwest Airlines’ content will be available in Sabre Global Distribution System on Monday. This allows corporate travellers and travel managers to have easier access as the airline prepares for increasing business travel demand over the next months.

This start is just a few short weeks after Southwest announced their new distribution strategy, which includes content and full booking capability in Travelport and Amadeus. Each of these platforms went live last year. Sabre wasn’t part of the announcement. Instead, it was a “cold begin” at year’s beginning after Sabre, Southwest and David Harvey reached a deal right as their “basic booking requests” model was about to end, Southwest Business Vice President David Harvey stated.

He said that the model was part of a “long-standing relationship” since mid-90s. However, it required extra steps and could be difficult to serve. Southwest is now easier for them to do business.

Andy Finkelstein, Sabre’s SVP for global agency sales and corporate options, said that Southwest’s participation reduces complexity and costs for agents who were previously using the basic booking requests model.

Southwest executives last week reported that corporate bookings were improving in June. A stronger recovery is expected for fall. Harvey stated that Southwest Sabre participation could give additional vigor to these bookings.

He said, “We had been mobilizing because we knew that at some point during the pandemic people will be returning to the skies.” We can see that the stars are aligning as more business traffic starts to grow before our eyes.

Publited at Mon 26 July 2021, 12:13:26 +0000

