Chelsea vs Villarreal: European winners meet in Super Cup

Champions League winner Chelsea will face Europa League winner Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast, Wednesday night.

News from the team

ChelseaThomas Tuchel, manager of the club faces a dilemma when deciding between regulars from his first team who recently came back from summer break after playing at Euro 2020 or fringe players that have had a pre-season.

Histories of the Super Cup between Villarreal and Chelsea After winning the UEFA Cup Winners Cup, Chelsea won the 1998 Super Cup. They have been eliminated from their subsequent three appearances, in 2012, 2013, and 2019.

Villarreal will compete in the Super Cup’s first edition. Atletico Madrid was the last Spanish winner in 2018.

- Advertisement -

Tuchel stated that it was a typical situation until the transfer window closes. Tammy Abraham [Tuchel] is one such player where we continuously evaluate the situation, adapt to the requirements and make adjustments as needed. But there’s no information for tomorrow.

He is ready, he’s in training today, and available to start the 11 or come off the bench.”

He said that players who had returned to training late were unlikely to be able to play all 90 minutes in Belfast.

Use Chrome browser to access a better video player - Advertisement -



Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell, defender for Chelsea, says that their Champions League win has driven them to be even more hungry for trophies in the pursuit of a Premier League title.

__S.21__

VillarrealSamuel Chukwueze will not be available as winger, as he continues to heal from the hip injury sustained in the Europa League semifinals against Arsenal. Dani Parejo, on the other hand, will miss this match due to a calf issue.

Unai Emery has also had his options reduced in recent Covid concerns. It remains to be determined if Etienne Capeoue, Francis Coquelin and Geronimo Rulli will make an appearance.

Kovacic is hungry for more trophies

Image:

Mateo Kovacic wants to win more trophies with Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic, who has won twice the Super Cup at Real Madrid and wants to return the trophy to Stamford Bridge.

He stated, “This club’s about winning and about winning titles.” We are here for that, and tomorrow will be our first chance to win a trophy. To compete against great opponents and win the first game of the season, we will put our best foot forward.

- Advertisement -

“Chelsea has a tradition of winning trophies and every year it is competing for them. This young team proved that we are capable of great achievements and we won’t stop.”

We are a young, hungry team, who want to win titles. Tomorrow is our chance to be the first to do so.

Use Chrome browser to access a better video player



Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says striker Tammy Abraham has ‘reason’ not to be happy at the club after being given a lack of opportunities last season

As Tammy Abraham was not given enough opportunities in last season’s football, Tuchel accepted some of the blame. The club’s future lies in balance.

Tuchel stated, “I won’t comment on the actual circumstances – how far it is and whether or not it’s true.” Tammy is currently in the squad. He played some excellent preparation matches.

He was obviously unhappy with the past half year, and maybe he also has reasons to not be happy. Maybe it was my fault for not pushing him and not trusting him at the same level as I trusted other players.

I can understand why he needs more time. The decision is now: “How do we plan? What are Tammy’s plans?” Does he wish to fight for his place in the team, or change clubs to be a regular starter?

Villarreal view

Image:

Unai Emery has never won the Super Cup, despite his Europa League success

Villarreal head coachUnai Emery“We’re playing for another title. We have won a fantastic Europa League, and we now face the Champions League winner. This is the greatest club in the entire world. We need to be motivated and excited to take on the challenge of seeing where we are this season, as we play in the Champions League.

Villarreal defenderRaul Albiol“I believe that at this level all teams are treated with great respect, particularly when they play in finals. They are just as important to us as we are to them. It will be an enjoyable match, as the two teams that won last year’s tournaments are facing each other. It will be difficult for us because we’re playing the Champions League winners. But it shouldn’t be hard for them.

Villarreal midfielderManu TriguerosWe are prepared despite having a difficult pre-season due to everything that has happened. With players who will ensure the highest quality match possible, this is the team that’s available. Although we will be playing against an excellent team, we are excited and eager to win the trophy.

What to do?

Watch live coverage from Villarreal and Chelsea in the 2021 UEFA Super Cup on the Sky Sportswebsite. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Opta Stats

img alt=”Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel with the trophy following the UEFA Champions League last match at Estadio do Dragao (Porto, Portugal). class=”sdc-article-image__item” intrinsicsize=”768×432″ loading=”lazy” sizes=”(min-width: 1024px) 1024px, 100vw” src=”https://e0.365dm.com/21/05/768×432/skysports-tuchel-chelsea_5399662.jpg?20210529230635″ srcset=”https://e0.365dm.com/21/05/384×216/skysports-tuchel-chelsea_5399662.jpg?20210529230635 380w, https://e0.365dm.com/21/05/768×432/skysports-tuchel-chelsea_5399662.jpg?20210529230635 760w, https://e0.365dm.com/21/05/1600×900/skysports-tuchel-chelsea_5399662.jpg?20210529230635 1024w, https://e0.365dm.com/21/05/2048×1152/skysports-tuchel-chelsea_5399662.jpg?20210529230635 2048w”/> Image:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel celebrates with the Champions League trophy

It will be Chelsea’s 50th match against Spanish competitors in European competition (W20, D17, L12), and the first ever encounter with Villarreal in competive action.

Villarreal have not lost in 15 of their European competition games (W12D3). The last three were against English opposition in the UEFA Europa League. After a draw of 1-1, they beat Manchester United by penalties to win 2-1 aggregate victory against Arsenal in their semi-final.

Chelsea has only lost two games (W5D5) against Spanish opposition in European competition. They were also unbeaten in six of the six matches with Spanish teams in their successful UEFA Champions League campaign in 2020-21 (W4D2).

It is the 18th consecutive UEFA Super Cup match involving an English or Spanish side, and 2003 was the last occasion neither (Porto 0-1 AC Milan). The trophy was lifted on eleven occasions by a Spanish team in the 17 previous UEFA Super Cup matches. It has only been twice won by an English side.

Chelsea will appear in the UEFA Super Cup in 2021 for the fifth consecutive time. Since winning the first one against Real Madrid in 1998, they have lost all three of their previous attempts to win the trophy (1-4 v Atletico Madrid 2012; lost in a penalty shootout against Bayern Munich 2013; and the same against Liverpool 2019).

Villarreal may become the sixth Spanish team to win UEFA Super Cup. This would break the current record of five teams representing one nation that have been awarded the trophy.

In 2020-21, Edouard Mendy was the goalkeeper for Chelsea who kept nine clean sheets in the UEFA Champions League. This is the highest number of clean sheets by a goalkeeper during their first season.

Gerard Moreno directly participated in 10 goals for Villarreal during 12 games of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21. (Seven goals, three assists). In the UEFA Champions League, Europa League last season, only three other players had more direct involvement in Moreno’s goals – Bruno Fernandes (14) and Erling Haaland (12), respectively.

Mason Mount was a part of last season’s UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg (v Real Madrid), and then he assisted Chelsea in its final against Manchester City. Gary Cahill was the last English player to assist or score in a UEFA Super Cup Final. He scored against Atletico Madrid in 2012.

Samuel Chukwueze provided four assists to Villarreal during the UEFA Europa League. This was the highest number of assists by any player, and Alfredo Morelos (5) had more overall.

Publiated at Tue 10 Aug 2021 23.19:38 +0000