Arsenal suffered a massive double injury ahead of Premier Liga opener

Arsenal will be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for their opening Premier League game against Brentford on Friday night.

David Ornstein, from The Athletic reported that Arsenal’s forwards were unwell. He will not be playing for Arsenal later in the day. According to Goal, Aubameyang was absent from Arsenal’s training session ahead of their game against Brentford.

Manager Mikel Arteta finds it difficult to cope with this situation. Arsenal’s goal-scoring options will be limited with Aubameyang and Lacazette both out.

Arsenal may also be able to see Bukayo Saka, a teenage sensation, return to their starting XI. Last week, the 19-year old winger played his first pre-season friendly match against Tottenham.

After finishing eighth in the Premier League last year, Arsenal want to make improvements. For the first time since over 25 years, Arsenal is without European football.

The Arsenal hierarchy has backed Mikel arteta on the transfer market, despite his poor form. Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Takaves and Ben White are all Gunners.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager, comments on the speculation surrounding Aubameyang’s fall

Mikel Arteta, speaking ahead of Arsenal’s match against London-rivals Brentford was asked about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s performance at Emirates Stadium. In response, Arteta said:

“I don’t know. It was hard to determine whether this was a pattern or an isolated event from last season. We have to assist the team in their best efforts and because of his goals, we feel stronger. It’s the best thing about this game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played a key role in Arsenal’s win of the FA Cup in 2018 and the Community Shield 2020. His form has plummeted since then. Last season saw him score just 15 Arsenal goals, which is his lowest total in all three seasons that he’s been here in England.

If Aubameyang’s struggles in the Premier League continue, the Gunners will have to search for a goal scorer.

