Hosts on top of late England strike

Moeen Ali celebrating picking up Ajinkya Rahane, one of the two wickets taken late in the fourth day for the offspinner

England defeated some Indian resistance and led by 154 to make it six. This was on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord’s.

England had a huge advantage of 27 runs overnight and were fantastic in the morning, taking wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul before India. Sam Curran took Virat Kohli’s wicket just before lunch.

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara fought hard – literally, as shown by their wicketless afternoon session that saw them rake just 49 runs. They continued to push India to safety as their partnership climbed to a ton.

Just as it seemed that the pitch was dying, Mark Wood delivered a sharp, snorting delivery. He found sharp bounce to pass Pujara’s glove to Joe Root at the second slip. Then Moeen Ali followed suit for Ravi Jadeja and Rahane.

England’s concern is Wood leaving the field in the last hour with what appears to be a shoulder injury. He did this after making a dive attempt on the field. However, Wood tried to get back on the field late before the bad light stopped play. India closed on 181-6 and Rishabh Pan 14 was not out.

