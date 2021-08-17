Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti makes Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer statement

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid manager has ended speculation about his desire to reunite with Juventus forward Cristiano Rogo. The Italian manager confirmed via Twitter that he does not intend to bring Ronaldo to Spain this summer.

Ronaldo has recently been linked with a move away from Juventus, with Paris Saint-Germain suitors.

More recent reports suggested Ancelotti wants to reunite with the 36-year-old at Real Madrid, eyeing a move in the ‘next few days.’

Ancelotti tweeted that Ancelotti had just posted a new tweet in English: “Cristiano, a Real Madrid legend. He has my complete love and respect.”

“But I never thought of signing him. We look forward.”

