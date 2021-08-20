Elon Musk plans to release a humanoid Tesla Bot

Tesla CEO Elon Musk ended a deeply technical AI Day event with a head-turning announcement: a humanoid robot.

Musk presented Tesla Bot after a human-like robot dancer walked off the stage during Thursday’s invite-only event in Palo Alto. The robot will use Tesla’s Autopilot technology and be an autonomous humanoid version of the vehicle. Musk calls electric cars “fully sentient robots with wheels” It might be a robot-like humanoid!

Meet Tesla Bot.

Credit to Tesla Livestream

It looks almost human-like, with two arms and five fingers on each hand. The bot will measure 5′ 8″ tall and weigh in at 125 pounds. Musk said that the vehicle can travel 5 mph and would be able to run fast enough to save most people from being hurt.

Musk stated that it will be friendlier (“of course”), perform dangerous repetitive and boring tasks, as it navigates “a world designed for humans”.

Musk reiterated that the humanoid will have a screen at its head as well as eight cameras. This is similar to what you see on Tesla cars with Autopilot. Musk said, “It’s all of the same tools that we see in the vehicle.”

Musk said that the bot should be able to perform tasks humans do not want to do. Musk gave examples of how he would use the bot in factories to retrieve bolts and fix them to cars, or in real life to go to grocery stores and get groceries.

Musk envisions Tesla Bot being able talk to it, and TeslaBot will be able to figure out how to communicate with him. He doesn’t need to give any training. Musk said that Tesla Bot 1.0 is designed to assist with basic tasks. However, he didn’t rule it out that the robot might eventually be used for more.

He said, “It could be your friend too.” Buy one, and you can make it your friend.

Musk did not give an exact price for the device but stated that Tesla would like to ensure the bot doesn’t cost too much. The prototype will be available by next year so keep an eye out.

Musk said, “I believe this will be quite profund.”

