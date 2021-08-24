Quantcast
23.4 C
United States of America
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
type here...
Technology

Let Rege-Jean Page soothe you with a Calm Bedtime stories

By Newslanes Media
0
23

Must read

Having a bit of trouble getting to sleep? Do not worry, Bridgerton’s Duke Of Hastings will tell you a bedtime tale.

Rege-Jean Page adds his name to a star-studded list of celebrities who want to use their mellifluous voices for something good: helping us nod off in the wee small hours. The sleep story will be available on meditation app Calm from today.

- Advertisement -

Page, also known as Prince and Naturalist, will lead listeners through Olde England in the role of a “naturalist” and his pupil to discover the wisdom and nature. According to Calm statements.


Credit: quiet

Insomniacs everywhere will know that Harry Styles contributed his sweet voice to a Calm Sleep Story in 2020. Matthew McConaughey, along with Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has also been a part of the sleep story world.

SEE ALSO
What sleepcasts have done for me to combat insomnia

Rege Jean stated in a statement that she knows how important relaxation can be for all of us, particularly during trying times.

We can all agree that bedtime is now more appealing than ever.

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 09:17.42 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe UK will soon get a new EU driving law. An end to the speeding fines
Next articleNewly Discovered Space Rock Loops The Sun Quicker Than Any Known Asteroid
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks