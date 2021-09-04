Europe stays three points ahead of Solheim Cup

Both Anna Nordqvist & Matilda Castren won the matches during an unforgettable opening day of Team Europe

Anna Nordqvist, Matilda Castren and the Solheim Cup continued unbeaten to help Team Europe maintain their lead of three points on an unusual opening day in Ohio.

After defeating Austin Ernst and Danielle Kang in the morning, the Scandinavian couple cruised to victory in fourballs in afternoon over Lexi Thompson.

This win came after an unbeaten foursomes match for Team Europe. It briefly brought Catriona Matthew’s team to a 4.5-0.5 lead. However, Ally Ewing and Nelly Korda were able to score Team USA their first point in the contest.

Korda’s 13th-hole eagle putt was stopped at the green by Madelene Sgstrom. Madelene is playing with Nanna Koerstz madsen.

With six holes left, Korda & Ewing moved one ahead. Lizette Salas scored a birdie on the final hole to help her win with Jennifer Kupcho and Carlota Ciganda.

Georgia Hall and Leona Magiuire played Brittany Altomare against Yealimi Noh at the par-five final. The European pairing won a 1up match to take a 5.5 to 2.5 lead going into Sunday.

