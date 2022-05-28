Sophia Loren opens up on ‘terrible’ prison experience ‘Leaves a scar’

BBC’s Talking Pictures explored the life of the Italian actress who became an icon of classic Hollywood cinema. In archive footage of an interview with Terry Wogan, Sophia Loren candidly reflected on her prison experience from two years prior, where she admitted her 18 days in jail had “left a scar” and suggested she regretted her decision to pay for her crime in this way.

The Oscar-winner was found guilty of tax evasion in 1982 and spent 18 days in an Italian prison.

“In 1982, you went to prison,” Terry stated during a 1984 interview with the glamorous actress.

“Yes,” she replied, looking uncomfortable. As the audience let out a small chuckle, she remarked: “There’s nothing to laugh about.”

“No I’m sure there isn’t,” Terry replied. “What sort of effect did that have on you?

