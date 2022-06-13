Categories
Bob Saget Wasn’t Included In The Tony Awards’ In Memoriam Segment And John Stamos Wasn’t Happy About It


“Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him.”

Over the weekend, the annual event honoring Broadway’s best seemed to have forgotten Bob’s contributions to musical theater.


Joe Kohen / WireImage / Getty Images

Back in 2007, Bob made his Broadway debut as Man in Chair in The Drowsy Chaperone, and he later played Pastor Greg in Hand to God in 2015.


Daniel Zuchnik / WireImage / Getty Images

John learned that Bob wasn’t going to be included in the show even before the award ceremony took place — so he took to Twitter to call them out.


Chelsea Lauren / Getty Images

“Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards,” John wrote, adding that his late friend was “brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God.”

Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing ! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him.


@johnstamos / Via Twitter: @JohnStamos

He then urged The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing to “do the right thing” before the show took place.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him,” John concluded.


Vivien Killilea / WireImage / Getty Images

He also encouraged others to “make some noise” about the issue but it appears that their noise fell on deaf ears.

cont.
Let’s make some noise about this everyone – and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees.


@johnstamos / Via Twitter: @JohnStamos

Bob was unfortunately not included in the In Memoriam segment, which featured tributes to other stars like William Hurt, Sidney Poitier and Stephen Sondheim.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The Tonys have not yet spoken out about the issue, and only time will tell if Bob is honored by Broadway in another way.





