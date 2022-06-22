‘Russia deaf to any rationality’ Zelensky in devastating warning to West over next phase





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the Russian army is “deaf to any responsibility” and added Russians “simply destroy and kill” everything they encounter. Referring to the Ukrainian army, he stressed “we fight every day for the supply of modern weapons” from western allies as he explained “the lives of thousands of people depend directly on the speed of our partners”. He pleaded with allies to approve a new package of sanctions to deliver a hammer blow to Moscow’s war machine as he renewed calls for more military aid.

Mr Zelensky said: “In the Kharkiv region there is brutal and cynical Russian artillery shelling. “It will not give anything to the occupiers, but the Russian army is deaf to any rationality. It simply destroys. It simply kills. “In this way, it shows its command that it is not standing still. “The situation on the frontline is without significant changes.”

He added: "With the help of tactical moves, the Ukrainian army is strengthening its defence in the Luhansk region, which is really the toughest area right now. "The occupiers are also putting serious pressure on the Donetsk direction. "In the south, we gradually liberate the Kherson region. "And just as actively as we fight for a positive direction of the European Union on the candidacy for Ukraine, we fight every day for the supply of modern weapons for our country.