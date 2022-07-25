Ryanair strike action to hit flights in Spain – latest update

The aviation industry has been thrown into chaos over the past few months. Covid has played a major part in this, but strike action by airline employees also throws a spanner in the works. No flights to the UK have been affected.

Between July 25 and July 28, there will be strike action by some Ryanair workers in Spain.

The airports that may be affected are Madrid, Málaga, Seville, Alicante, Valencia, Barcelona, Girona Santiago de Compostela, Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca.

This is not the first strike action by Ryanair workers.

In this month alone, staff went on strike on July 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20 and 21.

READ MORE: Flight attendant shares tip to sit together – ‘never pay’