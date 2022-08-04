Families can save money in Marks and Spencer, Asda and more with free food





Supermarkets and other organisations are doing their part to help families across Britain cope with the cost-of-living crisis. Marks and Spencer is helping parents save money by allowing their children to eat for free at their branches.

From food products to fuel, prices are rising across the UK, affecting many households. Some supermarkets and restaurants are offering free meals to children this summer, including Marks and Spencer. Due to record demand, the retailer has decided to extend its Kids Eat Free Deal until Friday, September 2. Previously, the offer only ran for two weeks during the summer, while this year it will be in place for six. READ MORE: Expert spots subtle clue Duchess is ‘faking it’ with her body language

A Marks and Spencer spokesperson explained the offer in detail. They said: “To re-cap, you can get a free Kids’ Munch Menu breakfast (until 11am) or lunch (11am – close) when you spend £5 or more in a single transaction on food or drink for adults. “Breakfast is a main and drink normally costing £2.95, and lunch is a main and snack and drink normally costing £3.95. “All kids’ meals are also eligible for a free piece of fruit in our cafes.” DON’T MISS:

Marks and Spencer is expected to give away 200,000 pieces of fruit away for free by the end of the summer, according to the retailer. The spokesperson continued: “So far our mini café critics have been devouring the pancakes with blueberries and honey for breakfast – top choice by far – and getting well and truly stuck into the ham and cheese toastie and cheese and tomato pizza for lunch, as well as our sandwich and roll options. “We gave away over 35,000 pieces of free fruit in our cafés last week alone and expect to give away around 200,000 pieces by the end of the summer.” But Marks and Spencer branches are not the only places where parents can save money on children’s meals this summer.

Up until September 3, all kids can get on meal from the Ikea’s children menu for just 95p, or a combination meal including jelly, a drink, and a piece of fruit for £1.50. As for restaurants, Bella Italia is offering three courses plus a Cawston Press fruit water for children for just £1 during the summer break. However, this offer is only available with every adult main meal purchased, and can only be claimed between Monday and Thursday, from 4pm to 6pm. Additionally, Whitbread, the company that owns brands including Table Table and Beefeater, is giving out free kids’ breakfasts with every adult breakfast. With every adult breakfast purchased, two children aged 15 and under eat whatever breakfast items they like for free, and this offer is available every day.