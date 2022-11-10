Kwasi Kwarteng says he told Liz Truss to slow pace of radical ‘mini’ Budget plans

Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said he warned Liz Truss to “slow down” her radical plans for growth, as he conceded that a more “measured approach” to the economy could have been taken by the ex-prime minister’s administration.

In an interview on Thursday with TalkTV, Kwarteng, who was sacked by Truss after 38 days in the role, said her broader “strategic goal” of low taxes and high growth was correct and the former prime minister wanted to “hit the ground running” with a fast pace.

Truss’s “mini” Budget, unveiled on September 23, included £45bn of unfunded tax cuts with measures ranging from cutting the basic rate of income tax from 20p in the pound to 19p to reversing a planned national insurance rise.

The package sparked turmoil in financial markets and forced Truss to U-turn on most of her proposals before she was forced to resign after 44 days in office.

Speaking to TalkTV’s First Edition in his first interview since departing from government, Kwarteng, a longtime ally of Truss, admitted the administration “tried to do too much too quickly”, adding he had warned the prime minister.

“After the ‘mini’ Budget we were going at breakneck speed and I said, ‘You know, we should slow down, slow down’,” the MP for Spelthorne said.

“I’m responsible. I’m not gonna wash my hands with it. I was chancellor of the exchequer. I was also part of the top team. But looking back I think we could have had a much more measured approach.”

He conceded some responsibility for the fiscal fallout from the “mini” Budget when the pound plunged and the Bank of England launched a £65bn bond-buying programme. “There was a global picture as well, but I fully admit that the ‘mini’ Budget did surprise the markets, and that’s something that we have to accept.”

He repeatedly refused to apologise to those negatively affected by his economic policy but conceded there was “turbulence” in the markets and said he felt sympathy for those with mortgages.

“I do feel sorry actually for the people who are going through this difficult time in terms of remortgaging,” he said. I think that it is a really stressful thing to do.”

Kwarteng’s successor, Jeremy Hunt, is preparing the Autumn Statement for November 17, contemplating tax rises and spending cuts worth around £55bn a year.

Challenged on whether he believed that increasing taxes was the right approach, Kwarteng replied: “I’ve always had the view that we can’t simply keep putting up taxes . . . We’ve got to think about growth.”

But he stressed he was “100 per cent” behind Rishi Sunak, adding the Tories did not need “any more rebellions and more disruption”.

“I think Rishi Sunak is actually a very credible prime minister,” he said. “I think he has the temperament of a prime minister and he’s very cool and he’s very considered.”