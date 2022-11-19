Get your papers for 99p a week with our great subscription offer

We are offering you an amazing deal to get your papers for 99p per week until April 2023 . So don’t miss out, subscribe today!

These papers will keep you up to date with the latest news that matters to you.

Take time every day to catch up on hard-hitting articles and special features, expert journalism, and the sport you love – as well as the latest royal news, fashion, entertainment top picks and great competitions.

There are 2 easy ways to redeem this great offer:



1) Home delivery via our direct service

We have a long-established, reliable, and efficient home delivery network in many parts of the UK.

To order online visit: newspapersubs.co.uk/EXP

Once you’re there, simply select the HOME DELIVERY option and enter the offer code BF22 when prompted to receive your special discount

option and enter the offer code when prompted to receive your special discount There will be no delivery charge for the first 18 weeks

2) Collect or delivered by your local newsagent

If you’d like to arrange home delivery by your local newsagent, contact them directly and they will be happy to take your order.