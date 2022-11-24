Football Manager confessions – ‘I Tanked club after fight with owner’

In many respects, Sega’s Football Manager is less of a game and more an addiction. Fans pump hundreds of hours into each new title, only to do it all over again when the next game is released. However, not every wannabe footy manager plays the beautiful game the way it was intended. Some employ the dark arts to ensure victory, others leave the hard work to their in-game assistants, while a few people just flat out cheat. To celebrate the recent launch of Football Manager 23, Sega and developer Sports Interactive asked fans to fess up to their own bad behaviour within the long-running series.

In an entertaining thread on Twitter, Football Manager fans admitted to all kinds of dirty tricks.

Unsurprisingly, the act of “save scumming” is one of the most common exploits used by Football Manager fans. This is when you make regular saves, quit the game when something doesn’t go your way, and then reload your previous file to try and get a different outcome.

One Twitter user used the technique to avoid being drawn against the big teams in cup competitions, another did it over 30 times to take Celtic to Champions League glory, and one person remains unbeaten after 189 games thanks to save scumming.

Mind you, the aforementioned misdeeds seem rather mild compared to the following confessions, all of which involve sabotage.

“Before accepting a new managers job I offered my 3 starlets new deals with embarrassingly low release clauses, picked them all back up at my new club for peanuts 3 months later in Summer. Stonks,” one person writes.

Another said: “Last season, I had a falling out with my chairman (at Stoke), so put loads of terrible players on massive long term contracts, stuck them all in the u23s and played the kids until they sacked me.”

But it’s the following act of mismanagement that might be the worst: “Got angry with a club, offered everyone insane wages, then left. The club tanked over the coming seasons.”