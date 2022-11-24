Get £250 off iPhone or FREE AirPods! Apple’s Black Friday sale is back

Apple is finally about to unleash its big Black Friday sale and there are some mega deals to be bagged. Unlike most retailers, who have discounted certain products, the US technology giant is doing things a little differently in 2022. From tomorrow, November 25, the big Apple Shopping Event is dishing out free Gift Cards when customers buy certain devices with up to £250 back depending on what’s popped in shopping baskets.

That money can then be spent on other Apple products and could mean fans get a free pair of noise-cancelling AirPods Pros (£249) or slash the price of iPhones, iPads and the Apple Watch.

The biggest Gift Card incentive is available on the MacBook with Apple giving £250 back when buying the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or an iMac.

Along with that deal, there’s also £75 back when purchasing a pair of AirPods or £50 available on certain smartphones – including the iPhone 13. That same £50 Gift Card can also be grabbed when buying an Apple Watch or iPad.

If any of that sounds enticing here are all of the current Gift Card offers from Apple.