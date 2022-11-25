Vince McMahon had a “special relationship” with 52-year-old star according to WWE Hall of Famer

Vince McMahon has retired from the company but has had excellent relations with several of his employees over the years. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently claimed that McMahon had a special relationship with AEW star Chris Jericho.

During his tenure as the company’s CEO, Vince McMahon created several superstars and megastars who eventually transitioned to Hollywood, including John Cena, The Rock and Batista to name a few. McMahon also picked uprising stars and made them household names through national television.

One such name was Chris Jericho, who flourished under McMahon’s leadership and made himself a well-renowned brand. Speaking on the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg claimed that the boss had a very special relationship with Jericho, similar to some of his other megastars such as Lesnar and Cena:

“Chris was one of those guys that was special like Brock, like a lot of top stars that had a very special relationship with Vince. And so you didn’t always know what went on behind closed doors that you weren’t privy to.” [H/T – ITR]

McMahon and Jericho worked together for over a decade before Y2J decided to head towards Japan before eventually signing with AEW.

Sgt. Slaughter believes Vince McMahon is still involved with the current product

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon competed at WrestleMania 38 and won. Many fans did not expect the outcome and were shocked when they found out that McMahon had retired out of nowhere and left the company a few months later.

Although it’s been months since he left, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter feels otherwise. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sarge believes that McMahon is still involved with the company and working behind the scenes:

“I feel that he’s (Vince McMahon) still there and there’s no way to keep him away as far as his knowledge of the business goes. If it wasn’t for his knowledge, a lot of us wouldn’t be doing the things we’re doing today. I wish him all the best.” [1:14 to 1:33]

Watch the full video below:

It is an interesting theory proposed by the WWE Hall of Famer. However, McMahon has not been seen around the product for months.

Do you think McMahon is secretly working in WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

