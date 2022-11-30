First Cocaine Bear Trailer Shows A Coked-Up Bear On A Rampage

Universal has released the first trailer for the movie Cocaine Bear, and it’s a doozy. The film is inspired by the 1985 true story of a bear that ate cocaine, but this looks to be a full-on comedy.

The story follows police officers, criminals, tourists, and teenagers in the woods of Georgia who cross paths with a 500-pound bear that ingested a lot of cocaine and is now on a rampage. Here’s the trailer:

The movie stars Keri Russell (The Americans), O’Shea Jackson, Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Christian Convery-Jennings (Sweet Tooth), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (BlacKkKlansman), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Hannah Hoekstra (Charlie’s Angels), and Aaron Holliday (Sharp Objects).

The movie also stars Margo Martindale and Ray Liotta in one of his final film roles before his passing in May of this year. The film was directed by Elizabeth Banks and produced by Oscar-winning directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Cocaine Bear hits theaters on February 24, 2023.

The real story involves a smaller bear and less bloodshed. According to The New York Times, a 175-pound black bear was found dead near the Tennessee-Georgia state line after apparently consuming over 70 pounds of cocaine that had been dropped from a plane by a local drug smuggler. In the movie, the bear is much bigger and is hunting not only for more cocaine, but also human flesh, it seems.