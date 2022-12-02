‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 arrives on March 1st | Engadget

Mandalorian fans, you can now fire up your calendars and add a very important reminder for March 1st, 2023. The third season of The Mandalorian will premiere that day and will be available for streaming on Disney+, the show’s official Twitter account has revealed. Disney was originally aiming for a February 2023 release date, as Ars Technica notes, but a short delay isn’t too bad.

The company released its first teaser trailer for the show at this year’s D23 Expo in September, showing Grogu (formerly known as baby Yoda on the internet) and Mando (or Din Djarin) reunited. If you’ll recall, the Grogu left with Luke Skywalker by the end of season 2 to finish his Force training at the latter’s Jedi Temple. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Mando dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet and showing his face to other people, which is a huge no-no for members of his religious sect.

By the time season 3 comes out, it would’ve been over two years after the release of the show’s second season. That said, Mando and Grogu were featured in The Book of Boba Fett, which was a spin-off of The Mandalorian released last year. Grogu also got the Hayao Miyazaki treatment for the Lucasfilm-Studio Ghibli animated short Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies that was released for streaming in November.