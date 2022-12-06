Microsoft confirms new 10-year Call of Duty deal for Sony – Xfire

It’s no secret that Microsoft’s goal behind the Activision Blizzard buyout is to get its hands on Call of Duty. But, while most of us assume that it’s so it can make Call of Duty exclusive to the Xbox platform, it appears this isn’t the case. As we’ve learned over the better part of the past year, Microsoft doesn’t believe that exclusivity is in the best interest of Call of Duty. The tech giant has described the move as “economically irrational” and “disastrous to the Call of Duty franchise and Xbox itself.” It’s even come to the point that Microsoft has given Sony a fairly generous offer just to convince its rival that Call of Duty isn’t going exclusive anytime soon.

The Call of Duty franchise has sold over 425 million units in two decades.

In late November, Microsoft reportedly offered Sony a ten-year contract to make Call of Duty available on PlayStation platforms. Just days later, a separate report doubled down on this claim, saying Microsoft is willing to make concessions to make the acquisition happen.

Now, Microsoft president Brad Smith has confirmed that such an offer exists.

Here’s what Smith had to say in an op-ed to The Wall Street Journal:

We’ve offered Sony a ten-year contract to make each new Call of Duty release available on PlayStation the same day it comes to Xbox. We’re open to providing the same commitment to other platforms and making it legally enforceable by regulators in the US, UK, and European Union.

TLDR; This is Microsoft telling all the regulators and Sony that it’s willing to do everything in reason just to get this over with.

Regulators in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia, approved Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $70 billion. Meanwhile, the UK, EU, and the FTC are all busy deliberating if they should approve the deal or not.

So far, we’ve learned plenty from the inquiries done by regulatory bodies into the Activision Blizzard purchase. For example, we learned that Microsoft expects Grand Theft Auto 6 to be out by 2024. Finally, it’s revealed that Sony might release the PlayStation 6 by 2028.