Shoreham Airshow crash victims unlawfully killed, coroner rules





The 11 people who tragically died during a horrifying crash at the Shoreham Airshow more than seven years ago were unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled. The men died in August 2015 when when a Hawker Hunter jet performing for crowds crashed onto the A27 in West Sussex. The victims included young footballer Jacob Schilt, who died while on the way to a match with his friend Matthew Grimstone, who also died in the crash, to 72-year-old photography fan Graham Mallinson.

In 2020 Andy Hill, who was the pilot of the plane during the disastrous loop-the-loop, survived the crash and was acquitted of gross negligence manslaughter. It was later concluded by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch the jet crashed into the A27 after manoeuvring too close to the ground, while its entry speed and thrust was too low during a loop. Coroner Penelope Schofield began her conclusions at the inquest in Horsham earlier today by naming all the victims and what they were doing before they died. She said “countless others have been psychologically affected” by the crash more than seven years ago. A further 13 people had been injured in the tragic incident.

The coroner said when delivering her narrative verdict of an unlawful killing: “Eleven innocent lives were cruelly lost on August 22, 2015. Lives that were cut way too short. “This huge loss will be worn by the families for the rest of their lives. It has been a long journey, some seven years for you, to get the answers you wanted. “It has been a difficult journey getting to this stage. I hope you feel that through these proceedings, you now have a voice.” Ms Schofield told the inquest the victims played “absolutely no part” in the cause of their own death. She said each man “was unlawfully killed when a Hawker Hunter T7 aircraft crashed while attempting an incorrectly flown looping manoeuvre”.

The coroner said: “The crash occurred because the aircraft’s speed on entry into the manoeuvre was too slow and the thrust applied by the pilot in the upward half of the manoeuvre was insufficient. “The aircraft did not achieve sufficient height at the apex of the manoeuvre to complete it before impacting the ground because the combination of low entry speed and low engine thrust in the upward half of the manoeuvre. “Despite the aircraft being significantly short of the minimum apex height to complete the manoeuvre safely, the pilot did not perform an escape manoeuvre. “The deaths occurred because the aircraft crashed on the A27 due to a change of ground track during the manoeuvre which positioned the aircraft further east than planned, producing an exit track along the dual carriageway.”

Ms Schofield added: “This was not a close or difficult judgment call. Even experienced pilots on the ground could see (the plane) was too low,” she said. “The poor position of the plane in the sky was a further significant error – this plane should not have been lined up with a dual carriageway.” The coroner finished her conclusions by reading out the names of the 11 men who died in the incident. They were Anthony Brightwell, 53, from Hove; Daniele Polito, 23, from Goring-by-Sea; Dylan Archer, 42, from Brighton; Jacob Schilt, 23, from Brighton; James Mallinson, 72, from Newick; Mark Reeves, 53, from Seaford; Mark Trussler, 54, from Worthing; Matthew Grimstone, 23, from Brighton; Matthew Jones, 24, from Littlehampton; Maurice Abrahams, 76, from Brighton; and Richard Smith, 26, from Hove. Several members of the victims’ families were present today to hear the coroner’s and were in tears as the remarks were read out.

Sarah Stewart, partner at law firm Stewarts, who represented a number of families, said: “The families we represent would like to thank the senior coroner for her thorough investigation. “The senior coroner has found that the deaths of the 11 innocent men in the Shoreham Airshow disaster on 22 August 2015 were avoidable. “The bereaved families have waited more than seven years to reach this point and, although the senior coroner’s conclusion will not ease the pain of their loss, their voices have been heard.” The pilot of the plane, Andy Hill, was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but in March 2019 was found not guilty on all counts. He maintains he has no recollection of the crash. Mr Hill was not called as a witness, having submitted evidence to the investigation. His request at the pre-inquest review in September for Ms Schofield to rule out a verdict of unlawful killing was denied. THIS IS A BREAKING STORY. MORE TO FOLLOW…